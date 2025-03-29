Doctor Who season 15 teaser offers up episode hints

As many of you may be excited at this point, you are going to have a chance to see Doctor Who season 15 arrive on April 12. Want to see another teaser that sets the stage for a wide array of different episodes?

Well, if you head over to the link here now, you can dive head-first into said teaser, one that showcases several adventures through time and space for The Doctor as well as new companion Belinda (Varada Sethu). As many of you may be aware at this point, some of these adventures could include him fighting a possibly-evil cartoon and paying a visit to what may very-well be an intergalactic version of the Eurovision Song Contest. There will be a lot of fun in the stories ahead but at the same time, a lot of danger. After all, this combination is a lot of what this show has been known for.

In general, we know that a lot of the previews — whether they be from Disney+ or BBC One — have not given too much away when it comes to the story or the overall lore here. However, at the same time we do tend to think that this is an intentional choice on the show’s part. We know that one of the major goals for producers and executives right now has to be finding a way to ensure that there are mainstream viewers who check it out — and this may include people not familiar with the brand at all.

Is it possible at all that season 15 can silence all the rumors of an uncertain future? All things considered, we hope so.

