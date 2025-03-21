Doctor Who season 15 spoilers: Another Slow Horses star joins

Not too long ago, we learned the glorious Doctor Who news that Slow Horses star Christopher Chung was going to appear. Now, how about adding another person from Slough House into the mix?

This week, it was officially confirmed that Kadiff Kirwan (who played Marcus on the hit Apple TV+ show) is going to appearing in an “intergalactic escapade” on the series moving forward. We imagine a lot of humor, but with a little bit of action and drama at the same time.

In a new statement per the official Doctor Who site, here is some of what Kirwan had to say:

“I feel elated to be joining the rich legacy of actors who have guest-starred in Doctor Who. Russell T Davies and Juno Dawson have truly outdone themselves with this episode in what I can only describe as an intergalactic gargantuan extravaganza. It’s packed with gravity-defying mastery beyond imagination, and being a part of it is an absolute dream. Strap in Whovians, this one is gonna rock your world!”

Meanwhile, showrunner Russell T. Davies added the following:

“We’re so lucky in Cardiff to open the doors to world-class talent, and it’s been a riot, getting to work with Kadiff. I’ve loved his work on TV, and stage for a long time, so when we realised he was available and happy to come on board, that was truly a great day in the office!”

The premiere of Doctor Who season 15 is coming next month and in general, we do think that a massive celebration of the show itself will be front and center! Remember that there is no guarantee of more (especially on Disney+), so this is a great time to encourage everyone you know to watch.

