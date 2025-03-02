Doctor Who season 15 trailer spoofs Eurovision and more

With the Doctor Who season 15 premiere coming to BBC One and Disney+ next month, why not see the latest trailer?

Well, let’s just start here by noting that the biggest headline here is the presence of Varada Sethu as new Companion Belinda Chandra. Her fingerprints are all over this, and it also feels like the show may eventually offer an explanation for why she looks so similar to the character in “Boom” last season who was also played by Sethu.

You can watch the full Doctor Who trailer here, and one of the biggest takeaways from it in totality is that the sense of adventure and scale is as substantial as it has ever been. TV host and former X Factor contestant Rylan Clark seems to be guest-starring as a host for some sort of Eurovision spoof. Meanwhile, you also have a cartoon come to life voiced by none other than Alan Cumming. Ruby Sunday is going to be back in some capacity, as is the ever-mysterious Mrs. Flood.

In the end, this feels like a trailer that is very-much determined to give you everything that you want out of the franchise and then some. There are certainly some reasons to laugh, but also reasons to be afraid. The thing that we are personally the most afraid of right now is the simple fact that this could be the final season on Disney+ depending on how things go in the ratings. We are more bullish about the long-term future of the franchise on BBC One, mostly because they are the originators of the property and the show holds great cultural value in all of Britain.

Personally, Doctor Who is always at its best when it tests your imagination, and we do think this new season is going to bring you that and so much more.

What do you most want to see moving into Doctor Who season 15 when it arrives?

