Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 episode 9: Last before finale

Next week on The CW, you are going to have a chance to see Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 episode 9 — so what more can we say now?

First and foremost (and it is rather shocking to say), how are we so close to the end of the season? There are just two episodes left and within those, we are certainly hoping that there’s going to be a lot of drama, plenty of surprises, and of course some highs and lows. For Edna in particular, the lows may outweigh some of the highs entering the installment (titled “First Cut is the Deepest”).

Below, you can see the full Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 episode 9 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

After being admitted to the hospital, Edna (Andrea Menard) learns the reason behind her vision loss, and Maggie (Morgan Kohan) discovers there’s more to the diagnosis than they first thought. The episode is written by Roma Roth and directed by Winnifred Jong (#309).

Now if there is any good news to report…

Let’s just remind you that the series has already been renewed for a season 4, so you do not have to be overly concerned about that! Thanks to this being a co-production between The CW and the folks over at CTV in Canada, costs are lower than they would be for a network TV show elsewhere. That makes it an affordable investment and as crazy as it may seem, there is a decent amount of potential growth left here still as a bit of summer escapism. There is always value in this, especially when you consider that there are a lot of other networks that are not airing much of anything right now beyond reality shows.

