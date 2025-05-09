Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 17: Are Jo, Link married?

We knew entering Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 17 that the series was very much hyping up a wedding for Jo and Link. Did it actually happen?

Of course, the nature of this series makes it such where you had to be prepared for something terrible to happen. Heck, once upon a time we weren’t even sure this relationship would last! Yet, here we are, as Levi returned and walked Camilla Luddington’s character down the aisle. After everything that she’s gone through over the years, especially with Alex, she deserves a measure of happiness. It is certainly our hope now that this is her chance to have that and then some.

Well, let’s just say that Jo and Link did actually get their wedding, but the show didn’t even rush it! Instead, we got to see Link actually sing some vows to her in a particularly clever way. It felt legitimately emotional, and was a reminder of how the two really did start as close friends that became something more. (Hilariously, Jo responded to that claiming that there was no real way that she was going to be able to follow it.)

In the end, we can just be happy at this point to celebrate the couple, but also take a deep breath and realize that there are more stories to come on Grey’s Anatomy this season. In particular, the finale could feature some more terrible things and life-or-death circumstances. Can we just sit back and rejoice in the fact that these two got married for now? Also, be grateful that at least a nice chunk of the staff was able to actually attend the ceremony … even if some were stuck at the hospital.

What did you think about the events of Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 17 overall?

