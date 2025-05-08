Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 18 (finale): A shocking end?

Next week on ABC, you are going to be seeing Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 18. Are you ready for what all is ahead?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just kick things off here with a reminder that this is all-important finale. Also, remember that there are few shows out there that do finales better than this one! They have a real knack for throwing twists, turns, and of course devastating moments all over the place. Why would you expect for something to be different at this point? We don’t! There is going to be a crisis where a number of lives are in jeopardy and because of that, the only advice that we have is to be prepared for just about anything.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

For a few more details on what is coming up, be sure to check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 18 synopsis below:

While the interns are excited to transition to second-year residency, an ordinary day at Grey Sloan takes an unexpected turn when a medical emergency unfolds in the operating room, endangering lives inside the hospital.

How much of a cliffhanger are we going to get?

Well for us personally, we would be shocked if there isn’t one based mostly on what we have seen here over the years. We know already that there is a season 22 and it is nice to not have to worry about that. At the same time, you can be worried about a ton of different things that happen to the characters. We’re sure that Meredith will still be sticking around in some capacity, and we are hopeful for Bailey and Webber. As for everyone else, we do still think there is a chance some crazy stuff to go down.

Related – See some more thoughts about the future of Grey’s Anatomy courtesy of Ellen Pompeo

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 18 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







