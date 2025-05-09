Elsbeth season 3 spoilers: Will there be big additions?

Following the season 2 finale of Elsbeth on CBS, we realize that some people may be sad about the exit of Kaya from the show. She was such a huge part of the story and beyond just that, the friendship that she had with Carrie Preston’s character was all sorts of wonderful.

Now because of everything that we have spelled out here, it does raise more questions regarding the future. In particular, we mean that in terms of whether or not we are going to see someone try to fill her place! Based on what the producers are saying, the direct answer seems to be no … at least for the time being.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what showrunner Jonathan Tolins had to say when it comes to his plan for the future:

A lot of this is TBD, but one thing I will say is we’re certainly not going to try to shoehorn someone else into the role Kaya had in Elsbeth’s life. It was so special and organic. We have a lovely group of actors who appear periodically on the show and we’re going to keep meeting new people. Elsbeth will have more friendships in the future and we’ll see what happens.

So as we do start to look further ahead, you can still have confidence that Kaya will be back in some capacity. She’s been promoted, and she is still a part of the world. There are going to be some more guest stars (especially as killers), and it does also appear as though there is a plan to feature more of Ethan Slater, should the opportunity arise in order to make that happen.

