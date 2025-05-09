Ghosts season 4 finale: Is Jay marked for death?

We knew entering the Ghosts season 4 finale that there was likely to be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of the episode.

After all, why wouldn’t there be? Remember here that Patience was back, and to the surprise of no one, she was ready to cause chaos once she realized that Sam and Isaac’s book launch was about vampires. In other words, “demonic creatures.”

However, here’s the thing: Whenever you are promoting a book about vampires, sabotaging Woodstone may end up making it creepier. That turned out to not be a problem … but there were others. After all, Elias Woodstone returned and with that, Jay learned that his “publicist” was also someone who managed to secure his soul for the devil. He had posed as someone to help Jay but unfortunately for him, his soul is seemingly now claimed for Hell.

Oh, and did we mention that Elias has seemingly marked him for death? So much of the show has been about the dead. Now, it’s about the living. Or, how long Jay can keep on living. This is a huge cliffhanger that does change how Jay lives, and it may also have him questioning a lot of his recent success. A lot of it may be in some ways a lie given that Elias has been helped him out — unfortunately, it came at a really heavy cost.

In other news…

We did have a moment of romance at the end of the episode courtesy of Pete and Athena — unfortunately for him, he missed a lot of the action in the interim! Athena is going to have to clue him in on everything that transpired.

