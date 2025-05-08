Ghosts season 5 premiere date hopes over at CBS

Following the big finale today over at CBS, is there more that we can say regarding a Ghosts season 5 premiere date?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that we are 100% going to be seeing more of the comedy down the line, and that is something that you absolutely do not need to worry about. As a matter of fact, there have actually been two separate seasons ordered already! That is a crazy thing to think about and yet, it serves as a good reminder that a lot of the powers-that-be are thinking far ahead. It gives the writers more time to plan a lot of the stories that they want to tell from here on out, whether it be ghost powers, new characters, and a whole lot more.

Now, let’s go ahead and raise the following question: When exactly is Ghosts season 5 going to premiere? Probably not for a good while. We do know that CBS is plotting for it to air once again on Thursday nights this fall, so there are not going to be any huge changes there. We do tend to think that an exact date will be revealed over the summer and from there, you will see Rose McIver and the rest of the cast back in the fall. Think either in late September or early October.

Of course, the biggest thing that we want for the next season is a lot of what we’ve seen already — think in terms of constant twists, new backstories for the entire cast, and also plenty of laughs. We know that there is not much of a reason for the producers to change things up, but you also want to make sure that each season looks and feels different than what we have had a chance to see in the past.

