NCIS season 23 spoilers: EP on early 500th episode plans

As many of you may be aware at this point, there is a lot to be excited about entering NCIS season 23 — including the 500th episode. This is something that will happen around the midway point of the season — for us personally, it seems perfect for February sweeps next year.

If you are a longtime viewer of the crime drama, then you know that big milestones (including the 1,000th episode of the entire franchise) have led to some really exciting episodes. Some of them have been nostalgic, whereas others have been stuffed full of Easter eggs and meaningful stories. It makes some sense that the writers would be thinking about what they want to do already — so what are the top priorities for them?

Well, in a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Steven D. Binder noted that they are focusing primarily on what will make the story stand out from the pack:

“The only early thought is the same thought that we had for 250, 300, 400, 1,000th, which is to do something really special and worthy of that number, and what does that look like? … At various times, it’s been about going back to the pilot. At one time, it was going back to when Gibbs and Ducky first met, or having the case span the entire history of the show.”

We tend to think that later this year, some official details about this episode are going to start to pour in. This is not something that the producers are going to hurry and by virtue of that, we would advise you to exercise some patience. The ideal scenario for us would be seeing a big name from the past come back; we’ll just have to wait and see if that happens.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

