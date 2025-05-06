NCIS season 23 spoilers: Will McGee become Deputy Director?

After the events of the NCIS season 22 finale on CBS last night, we understand if you have a number of different questions. Take, for starters, whether Tim McGee is about to become the Deputy Director after everything that happened with LaRoche.

On paper, you can argue that there is a legitimately good chance that we are going to see something like this transpire. After all, Tim probably deserves the job as much as anyone out there, and who knows what would’ve happened if Gabriel did not turn up on the scene?

In the end, though, there is a pretty clear reason why we won’t see Tim take on the job — logistically, it would create all sorts of story challenges for the producers! Speaking to TV Insider, here is what showrunner Steven D. Binder had to say:

The deputy director position and McGee’s relationship, that came out of the introduction of this character of Laroche who was a gray character as we learned, a deep cover mole, and right in McGee’s face is insult to injury the guy overseeing — McGee’s desire for that came out of Laroche’s character to begin with. I’m not sure how much fun there is to be permanently putting McGee in a middle management role. Deputy director, director, it’s sort of the same thing on one level. We have a director [Rocky Carroll‘s Vance], we have a manager position on the show. Even if just imagining from the best version of McGee’s promotion is that he actually gets promoted to the real position where things actually need to be done and decisions have to be made, not just some middle management.

Ultimately, what Binder is saying here is that things could get repetitive if there was a Deputy Director and a Director on the show at the same time. Also, don’t we want to keep McGee mixed up with the other agents? (If nothing else, let’s just imagine a world where he gets a promotion…)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

