NCIS season 23 premiere date hopes over at CBS

Following tonight’s big finale on CBS, of course it makes some sense to think about an NCIS season 23 premiere date. When can you expect the show back?

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and get the obvious news out of the way: The long-running crime drama is 100% going to be back for more, and its longevity within television is almost unmatched. Next to two different Law & Order shows, this is the longest-running primetime live-action drama in history. It also does not have an end in sight, and we do think it is going to keep moving forward until the cast and crew are ready to pack it in.

It may go without saying, but the plan at present is for NCIS season 23 to air again on CBS starting in the fall, which means a premiere date either in late September or early October. There is no real reason to think that a radical change here is going to happen, or that the series will air at any point other than Mondays at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. If that changes, of course we will let you know. A specific premiere date will most likely be revealed over the summer.

As for what the story of season 23 will look like, it feels easy to say that (spoiler alert!) the death of Parker’s father Roman is going to loom front and center. Carla seemingly chose to murder him as a measure of revenge; she blames Alden for the death of her son, and now he can understand what some of that pain truly looks like. We imagine that a hunt for justice could be front and center. However, at the same time, we also do tend to think that the mystery surrounding Parker’s mother is going to be a big part of the story moving forward, as well. If Parker’s dad is dead, where else can he get answers?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

