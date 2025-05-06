NCIS season 22 finale: Is Parker’s mother still alive?

We knew that the NCIS season 22 finale was going to contain a major twist regarding a character’s death — but is another still alive?

Well, let’s just say that things are a little bit unclear at present when it comes to Parker’s mother. While we understand that a great deal of the chatter following this episode is inevitably going to be tied to what happened to his dad, we don’t want to overshadow a new mystery here, as well. You see, over the course of the episode “Nexus,” Jimmy worked with some contacts tied to his late wife Breena to try and find more information on where she was buried. At one point in particular, it seemed as though her body was moved to another cemetery.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to secure further TV reactions and reviews!

Then, this is where things get a little bit strange. At the conclusion of the episode, Palmer managed to get some more information, including her original death certificate. However, this is when he noticed that there was something odd about it.

Unfortunately, this is where the details are a little bit unclear. The writers left the mystery about Parker’s mom unclear, and it is possible that either her cause of death is different than expected — or, could the death certificate be a fake? Is there any chance at all that she is alive and out there? This is a mystery that is for sure carrying through now to season 23, and the hard truth here is that it is impossible to get all the information given that Roman Parker is now dead. How else Alden gets answers is a mystery but clearly, we are getting set up now for next season to be a huge one for Gary Cole all across the map.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS now, including when season 23 could premiere

What did you think about the overall events of the NCIS season 23 finale, in particular the end?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







