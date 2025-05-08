Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 22 (finale): ‘Post-Rage’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 22 — are you ready for what is ahead?

Well, just like you would expect, there are a number of different things worthy of discussion here, but let us just begin by noting that this is the all-important finale. Whatever transpires here could end up seeing the stage in a big way for the just-renewed season 27, so go ahead and be prepared for that. That season will unfortunately be down a couple of series regulars, so we will have to wait and see if there are some exit stories crafted into the hour.

Now, do you want more details about Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 22 now? The title is “Post-Rage,” and the synopsis is below:

05/15/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Benson investigates a string of sexual assaults targeting local female psychiatrists. The squad celebrates a promotion. TV-14

Just from reading this alone, we do very much think that this is going to be emotional. How could it not?

How is this season going to conclude?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that there could be a cliffhanger but at the same time, that is never something that is guaranteed from a show like this. What really matters the most at this point is that you find a way to tell a perfect story that works for the world. SVU is an iconic show and you do not need an iconic ending solely for the sake of doing so. Viewers are going to be coming back no matter what, so this is something that you don’t have to worry about.

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 22?

How do you think the finale is going to tie together loose ends? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

