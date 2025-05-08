Law & Order season 25, Law & Order: SVU season 27 official

As we prepare for the latest episodes of Law & Order as well as SVU to arrive over at NBC, we have great news about the future!

According to a report coming in now from Deadline, you are going to see both of these series make it back for another batch of episodes. When it comes to the Mariska Hargitay series, this is perennially one of the easiest renewals that the network has to make. It performs extremely well when it comes to total viewers, both in terms of live airings as well as streams on Peacock. It also is rather efficient financially given that you have a small cast led by Hargitay; Juliana Martinez and Octavio Pisano are leaving the series at the end of the season and with that, there could be some cost savings entering season 27. (There is going to be a new showrunner, as Michele Fazekas of Gen V is going to be taking over.)

So as for the flagship Law & Order series, there is of course going to be a good bit to say here! Not every cast member on the series has signed on officially for season 25 yet, and there could be some changes here. Meanwhile, it is also possible that there could be actors who do not appear in every episode. There are at this point a number of big names on this show, and there could be some hoops that production jumps through in order to keep it at a reasonable number financially.

Do we love how far shows are having to go to stay on the air in this tough economic climate? Hardly, but this is very much a business these days.

