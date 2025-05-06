Law & Order: SVU: Juliana Martinez, Octavio Pisano leaving

While there is no official Law & Order: SVU season 27 renewal at present on NBC, we are aware that it is a foregone conclusion. Now that we’ve said that, we do have some bad news when it comes to the cast.

According to a new report from Deadline, Juliana Martinez (Kate Silva) and Octavio Pisano (Joe Velasco) are both going to depart as series regulars by the end of the season. It remains to be seen if they are going to be written out of the season, or if this is a case where they will just note their absence at the start of season 27. Exits like this are fairly common within the Wolf Entertainment world, mostly as a cost-saving measure for shows that tend to operate under a tight budget. Remember that this is not the only show in this universe to be losing regulars at the end of the season; Chicago Fire is going to be saying goodbye to Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett by the end of the finale.

Ultimately, this news makes us feel as though SVU is going to be hiring someone new as a regular over the course of the summer — or so we hope? Another possibility here is that they rely on more of a recurring stable of guest stars alongside the remaining regulars.

We already know that there is one major change that is coming in season 27, as Michele Fazekas (Gen V) is going to come on board as showrunner, the first woman to hold the title in the long-running drama’s history.

