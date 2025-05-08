Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 2: Voit’s escape?

After the big premiere today on Paramount+, are you curious to learn more already about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 2? It is hard to blame you!

After all, consider just for a moment what we saw at the end of the premiere, which featured not only Elias Voit waking up from his coma, but almost immediately wrecking havoc. It is enough to make you wonder if there is a full-on prison break about to happen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

Now if there is one thing that we can say with confidence, it is this: As of right now, his story is far from over. It feels based on the trailers released weeks ago that his network is still out there doing whatever they can to cause carnage, and whether he is an asset, a foe, or both, there is a lot more story to tell with Zach Gilford.

There is no official Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 2 synopsis yet, but we also do not predict that this is a series that is going to take any sort of huge jumps from what we have seen in the past. There is going to be a level of danger but at the same time, we expect some personal arcs from select members of the BAU. Just remember for a moment that JJ and Tara did not necessarily have huge story arcs last season and by virtue of that, we are hoping for something more here. There should be a balancing-out that happens.

In some other news…

Remember that at some point this season, you are going to see Matthew Gray Gubler return as Spencer Reid. We will just have to wait and see when that actually transpires.

Related – Be sure to check out some other coverage all about Criminal Minds: Evolution right now

What are you the most eager to see entering Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 2 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







