Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 spoilers: ‘Personal’ Tara story

With the premiere of Criminal Minds: Evolution just under 48 hours away from premiering, why not get more into big stories?

At this point, we know that there are a number of major arcs that are coming up on the Paramount+ series, with one of the biggest being how Elias Voit factors into this particular story once again. This could inject more danger into the BAU’s daily lives but along the way, there will be personal stories that impact everyone on an individual level.

Two characters in particular we want more material for in season 18 are Tara and JJ, mostly because it felt like Aisha Tyler and AJ Cook did not have as much last season. We know that with the latter, there could eventually be a time in which Will’s absence must be addressed — though it remains to be seen if it is this season or not. Meanwhile, Tyler noted that you are going to be seeing a big story ahead for her character in a new interview with TVLine:

“This season is going to be deeply personal for Tara. We get to dive into my backstory, which has been really beautiful.”

We do recognize that the streaming version of Criminal Minds: Evolution has far fewer episodes than the series had during its CBS heyday; because of that, you do need to be a bit more economical when it comes to what you do and how you do it. Even with noting that, though, we do still remain confident that the producers are going to throw a lot at us for a lot of people — also, remember that at some point, Matthew Gray Gubler will make a brief appearance as Spencer Reid.

