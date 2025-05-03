Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 video: BAU is on the scene

We tend to think that in a matter of days the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 premiere is set to arrive on Paramount+. Why not celebrate now with a brand-new sneak peek?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a larger look at what is to come — and rest assured, there is going to be a great deal of chaos. All things considered, why wouldn’t there be? This is a crime drama where life is never easy for the BAU, and it does not matter if Elias Voit is involved or not.

If you head over to the official Criminal Minds: Evolution Instagram page now, you can see a sneak preview for the upcoming premiere. It is one where you see the BAU arrive to the beach to investigate what they believe to be a part of a larger serial investigation. As you would imagine, this is going to be just about as heinous and gruesome as you would expect.

While we do tend to think that there is a great chance that there is some sort of big reveal at some point with this case, we’re excited about just on a surface level alone. This is a show that does cases better than almost anyone out there, and there is just something super-exciting about being able to see Rossi, Prentiss, JJ, and the rest of the gang back out there doing what they do best.

Now if you are curious about a certain Voit, here is your reminder that he is going to remain a part of the story in some capacity. We may just have to wait and see what that looks like.

What are you most excited to see at this point heading into the Criminal Minds: Evolution premiere?

