Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 premiere: First details!

Next week on Paramount+, you are going to have a glorious opportunity to see the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 premiere. Do you want to hear more all about it now?

Well, for those who are currently unaware, “Swimmer’s Calculus” is the title for the first episode — and yes, these are not two things that you think would be related to each other at all. Is there still a method to the madness here? Let’s just say that we tend to think so, mostly because it could be tied somewhat to the UnSub. The premiere could have an old-school element to it, while at the same time working to resolve that big Elias Voit cliffhanger from last season. In the end, there is so much to be excited for in general!

Want to hear more now all about what is ahead? Then we suggest that you go ahead and look at the full season 18 premiere synopsis below:

When bodies wash up on the Maryland shoreline, the BAU races to find the UnSub; after surviving a prison attack, Elias Voit has been placed in a medically induced coma while Rossi is investigated for the incident.

Of course, it is our clear hope here that by the time we make it to the end of the premiere, we learn whether or not Rossi had any role in the prison attack at all. We personally don’t think that is the case, but that is largely due to one thing: If he did, how in the world would he still have a job at the BAU? That has to be something that the producers are at least thinking about here on some level.

