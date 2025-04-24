Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 trailer: Sicarius’ impact

If you are like us, then you have probably been eager to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 for quite some time. Luckily, it is almost here! The show returns to Paramount+ on May 8, and you will have a chance to see new stories every single week.

If you head over to the link here, you can now see the full trailer, one that does seem to suggest that there are reasons why Sicarius a.k.a. Elias Voit is still a part of the show. Ultimately, some of his followers are going to start rising up and committing heinous acts across the United States. Is he still egging them on? That’s a mystery though in reality, Voit is pretty darn lucky to be alive. Consider what happened to him at the end of last season!

Now if you do want to get a better sense of how Paramount+ is describing the season, take a look at the synopsis below:

The new season picks up six months after prisoners attack the notorious Sicarius Killer, Elias Voit, leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin wreaking havoc all over the country. The BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit who has his own agenda.

Now if there is one big question that we still have after watching the trailer, it is simply this: What in the world is happening when it comes to JJ and Will? It sounds as though Josh Stewart is not returning to the show, and that may mean the producers have to write his character out. Could he die, or is he going to be off on some assignment?

