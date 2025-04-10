Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18: Why is Spencer Reid back?

As we get prepared to see the big return of Criminal Minds: Evolution next month on Paramount+, we know there is a big headline. After years being gone from the BAU, we are going to be getting a chance to see Matthew Gray Gubler back as Spencer Reid!

So, what is the character going to bring to the table this time around? Well, we don’t get the sense that he is going to be around for every moment of season 18; with that, we just have to take advantage of seeing him for however long we can.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is at least some of what showrunner Erica Messer had to say about the big return:

Without spoiling anything, when you really need your friends, it’s usually big life things are happening. And so I will say that the big life thing is happening and we get to see Spencer.

Of course, we hope that the door will be open to see Gubler again at some other point down the road, but a little bit of patience may be required here for a multitude of different reasons. For starters, just remember for a moment here that the actor is often busy with his writing career, and he also has another prospective series on the way in Einstein. In the end, there is a lot more to be excited about with him, no matter if he is around the BAU or not.

Let’s just hope here that no matter how long we see Spencer, it is all sorts of nostalgic and entertaining.

