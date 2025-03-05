Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date, season 4 renewal

For everyone out there curious all about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3, we have great news to share within this piece!

First and foremost, let’s just start off with the fact that the long-running crime drama is going to be back on Thursday, May 8 with the latest ten-episode season. The plan is to just air one installment a week. This is technically the 18th season of the franchise overall, and it was also confirmed today that Paramount+ has renewed the show for a season 4! That certainly indicates that there is a lot of good stuff coming down the road.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews right now!

Now if you are curious what the new season is going to look like, check out the synopsis below:

[The new season of] of CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION picks up six months after prisoners attack the notorious Sicarius Killer, Elias Voit, leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin wreaking havoc all over the country. In order to stop this nefarious group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit who has his own agenda. CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford and RJ Hatanaka with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

Based on what we’ve heard so far about the season, there is going to be a mixture of serialized content and then also classic procedural cases that we’ve come to know and love from this franchise over the years. We simply hope that we’re going to be seeing a lot of heart-pounding drama from start to finish — and also some nostalgia at the same time. Remember that Matthew Gray Gubler is seemingly going to be back, even if it is just a small appearance.

Related – See some more discussion about Criminal Minds: Evolution right now

What are you most excited to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







