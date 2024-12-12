Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: Matthew Gray Gubler returning

After weeks worth of speculation, it is fantastic to know this for sure — Matthew Gray Gubler will appear on Criminal Minds: Evolution.

In a recent interview with Italian publication ANSA, the former series regular was quoted as stating that he would be back as Spencer Reid — of course we were excited, but wanted a little more info! Now, we’ve got it per TVLine, who claims that he will be making in appearance in at least a part of an upcoming episode in season 3.

Now, this is where we note that you should temper your expectations for anything larger than that, as it does not seem like Matthew will be around for some significant arc. He is certainly rather busy, whether it be his writing career or his already-booked part on a brand-new show in Einstein. Yet, a return to the Criminal Minds world does cement further that Reid is still out there — and we know already that he’s been working on some sort of top-secret project since the start of the first season. The same goes for fellow OG series star Daniel Henney, who plays the part of Matt Simmons. Henney is a major part of The Wheel of Time on Prime Video, hence his lack of availability for the first two seasons.

There is no exact premiere date for the next season of Criminal Minds: Evolution, but it is our hope that we are going to be seeing it within the first half of the 2025 calendar year. Let’s just hope that it proves to be worth the wait, no? We recognize that there will be the return of Elias Voit once more, and that there will be at least a little more of a time jump than we had from the end of season 1 to the start of season 2.

What do you want to see from Matthew Gray Gubler during his Criminal Minds: Evolution appearance?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

