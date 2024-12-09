Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date: Dec. ’24 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hearing more about a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date this month?

Of course, we don’t have to tell anyone out there that there is a desire to dive into the world of the BAU again. Why wouldn’t there be? Filming started up earlier this year and by virtue of that, we at least know a couple of different things about what lies ahead at this point. Early indications seem to suggest that there will be more standalone cases this time around, though at the same time Elias Voit is still out there and with that, a larger narrative. We do also tend to think personally that this is the season where the writers are going to need to explore further more when it comes to JJ’s personal life. Are we ever going to see Will again?

Well, for the time being we tend to think it is unlikely that a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date is announced this month, largely because there is no real reason to think that Paramount+ is going to rush anything with this show. All things considered, do they need to? The viewership is going to be there, and it really wasn’t that long ago when season 2 aired.

Nonetheless, we do think that season 3 is going to be out by at least spring or summer, so we could be hearing something more about the next chapter before too long. After all, one of the great luxuries when it comes to a show like this is that post-production doesn’t take that long to do and by virtue of that, you can be more creative when it comes to when you get to see it back.

