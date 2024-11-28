Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: A BTS office tease!

While there may not be an official premiere date as of yet for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3, be assured of this: Production is still actively underway. Hopefully, this will lead to Paramount+ giving us a larger sense soon about some of their long-term plans.

(Of course, remember that just because the show may be ready to go earlier next year than it was in 2024, that doesn’t mean the streaming service will launch it then. They still have the ability to do more or less whatever they want here.)

So if there is something more that we can share today, it has to do with the set itself. Or, to be more specific, some of the finer details that make the BAU feel as lived-in and awesome as it is!

If you head over to the official Instagram now of Penelope Garcia herself in Kirsten Vangsness, you can see a brief little tour of how her character files things away. Just like everything with Garcia, it is pretty unique! What has long made this character so fun is the attention to detail and the work that both her and the producers put into making her feel like a real person on the job. Garcia’s also had a fun storyline as of late with her dealing with a lot of questions in her romantic life.

As for what the future holds in season 3…

The primary question has to do with one Elias Voit, who may not actually be dead despite being attacked in prison. Was that an organized hit and if so, who is behind it?

Beyond Voit, it does feel like the plan is to hand out at least a few of the classic sort of cases that longtime Criminal Minds fans have come to expect. Of course, it does remain to be seen who is going to be at the center of some of those, but we are anticipating that there are going to be plenty of drama and the occasional jump-scare.

What do you want from Garcia entering Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

