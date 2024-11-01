Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date: Nov. update

Now that we have officially made it into the month of November, let’s go ahead and raise the following about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3. Are we close to actually getting some premiere-date news here?

The case for it is honestly not that complicated. Filming for Paget Brewster and much of the cast has actually been going on for a good while now. We know that historically, this has also not been a show that takes a long time to go from production to it airing. As a matter of fact, the only reason to not give us a season 3 in the first few months of 2025 may be that season 2 came out not that long ago, and Paramount+ may want to space things out a little bit more.

For the very reason that we spelled out in the prior paragraph, it probably is up in the air as to whether or not we’re going to get a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date announcement either in November or even December. It could be possible, but does Paramount need to rush it out at all? It comes down largely to their own priorities. We can at least say that there’s a 99% chance the show comes back within the first half of 2025; beyond that, we have to wait and see.

As for the top story going into the new season, doesn’t it have to almost certainly be what happened to Voit behind bars? It seems like he was killed and yet, Zach Gilford is returning. There is going to be a time jump between seasons, and we are personally banking on a big story for AJ Cook as JJ after she didn’t have as much to do back in season 2.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

