Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: An new behind-the-scenes tour

As many of you may be aware here, the third season of Criminal Minds: Evolution is currently in production. Why not look behind the scenes?

If you head over to Aisha Tyler’s official Instagram now, you can see a pretty funny look at what the woman behind Tara Lewis does when she is not shooting while back at her trailer. There are a few funny stories in here, including her view of showering in set trailer, how she prepares for directing, and also a coffee maker given to her by Adam Rodriguez so she can enjoy some great stuff while working on the show behind the scenes.

So when is the third season of Criminal Minds: Evolution going to air? That remains to be seen, but it does appear as though Tara is actually going to have a pretty substantial arc moving forward. Last season of the show contained some really big stuff for Prentiss and Rossi, so don’t be surprised if we have some meaty stuff now for Tara and JJ as a means of balancing out the story further. We know that Elias Voit is still around and that he is going to remain a pretty fascinating cog in the overall story; as for what that means now, let’s just say that we are more than a little bit curious.

The most important thing we can hope for entering season 3 is honestly rather simple: Great stories. As long as we get mysteries that are pretty action-packed and interesting, we tend to think that we’re going to be happy with the end result. Also, we’re hoping that Tyler directs at least one episode, as that has been something a lot of the cast has been able to do even before the show went to its new streaming home.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

