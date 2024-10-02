Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date: October update

Is there a chance that a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date is going to be revealed before the end of October? The Paramount+ series is currently deep into production, and of course we understand if anyone out there is eager for a larger reveal.

The first thing we should say here is that for now, it is probably too early to expect a reveal — even if it would be nice! Remember that the second season of the series only wrapped a matter of months ago! Because of that, Paramount is in an interesting spot. They could premiere the third season early next year, even if it wouldn’t be that removed from when we saw the last season air. Or, they could wait and make it either a spring or summer show. The power is in their hands.

No matter what they decide, we tend to think that we won’t hear much more on Criminal Minds: Evolution until close to the end of the year. There is just no real reason to hurry things along too much here, even if this is one of the streaming service’s more stable hits. We tend to think that Paramount+ loves the international appeal of the show, plus its ability to tap into nostalgic viewers who loved the original version of the show back when it was on CBS. It is also, obvious pun intended, an evolution: This series has the ability to do a few things that it could not on its original home.

Beyond a premiere date, we know the biggest season 3 question is whether or not Matthew Gray Gubler will be back as Spencer Reid. While we have a certain measure of hope, nothing has been confirmed; yet, the door remains open.

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3, no matter when it premieres?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

