Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 spoilers: Lucifer alum joins!

If you have been hoping to see Luke Alvez have a larger storyline moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3, we have great news!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Dexter and Lucifer alum Aimee Garcia is going to be appearing as Dr. Julia Ochoa, described as a top neuropsychiatrist who is “assigned to help a high-profile patient recover from his injury-induced brain trauma.” based on how the second season ended, it feels pretty fair to assume that this particular person is none other than Elias Voit, who was attacked behind bars at the end of last season.

Here is what makes this particular bit of casting all the more interesting: The part of the description claiming that “she clashes with Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) who, by contrast, believes in a more aggressive approach than her gentle approach.” We’re eager to see that this character may have more of a storyline this season, as he and JJ both felt like they were a little bit under the radar during season 2. That felt in part due to the episode count, so there are reasons to think that this time around, the writers will use the time provided to allocate for some other characters.

For those wondering if this is some sort of big spoiler that Voit managed to survive the events of last season, the simple answer to this is no: It’s been clear for a good while now that Zach Gilford would be coming back. Garcia’s character may end up sending him in some new and interesting directions — or, at the very least, that is the hope that we’ve got on the matter for the time being.

Fingers crossed that Aimee is not the only addition to the upcoming season; we are still hoping for some familiar faces from the past!

Related – Learn more news on Criminal Minds: Evolution right now, including when season 3 could premiere

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3, especially from Aimee Garcia?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







