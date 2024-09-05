Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date: September update

Is there a chance that more news on a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date is going to come out before September ends? Well, let’s just start by stating the following: We would not blame anyone out there for wanting more news about the show’s future and soon.

After all, consider for a moment that production on the next batch of episodes is underway, and that the Paramount+ series has already shown that it is very-much capable of having a quick turnaround from filming to the episodes being on the air.

Even with all of this being said at the moment, we should note that at this point, it is pretty unlikely that premiere-date news is coming out this month. It just feels far too early to get any additional news. If we are lucky, we will get a better sense of things before the end of the year, though it is also possible that Paramount+ could bank these episodes and air them next summer to keep the show on a familiar schedule.

Now, if there is some news that could end up being revealed this month, we tend to think that it would be on the casting front. After all, not too much has been confirmed there! Obviously we’d love nothing more than to see Matthew Gray Gubler back as Spencer Reid but if that happens, there is a chance that the powers-that-be will keep it under wraps for as long as they can. Of course, they may also reveal it before it gets revealed in some sort of unofficial capacity. Let’s just say that there are a lot of different ways that this could go at the moment, so we’ll have to wait and see what is decided.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

