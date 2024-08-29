Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: See new BTS teases!

If you were not aware for whatever reason, the third season of Criminal Minds: Evolution is currently in production! With that in mind, why not enjoy a couple of new nuggets on things behind the scenes?

First and foremost, why not see an image of Paget Brewster on set? In a new post on the show’s official Instagram, you can see the actress behind Emily Prentiss alongside Ryan-James Hatanaka, who plays the part of Tyler Green. We know that there were some fans bummed that Paget was MIA in some earlier social posts featuring a lot of other cast members, but there was no drama there. It’s most likely just a matter of who was around on a given day.

Meanwhile, Hatanaka also shared on his Instagram Stories a shot of what looks to be the ocean — sure, the Paramount+ hit may shoot in Los Angeles, but the BAU in the story travel all over the country. It’s actually not that often that we get to see major bodies of water! This could just be a standalone case, given the fact that there are presumably going to be more of these in season 3 than what you saw earlier this year. Most of season 2 was about Gold Star; there are no specific threats revealed yet for season 3, but we know Elias Voit will be coming back.

Obviously, the hard thing to try and figure out right now is when Criminal Minds: Evolution is actually going to premiere. This show does tend to have a pretty short turnaround time from when it comes to when it comes back, so can it keep that going here? That is 100% the hope!

