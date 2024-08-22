Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date: Impact of filming

If you happened to miss the great news from earlier today, Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 is now officially in production. Isn’t that worthy of some excitement! We like to think so, but of course some other questions here still remain.

Take, for starters, this simple one: With filming starting so soon after the season 2 finale (and all things considered, pretty quickly after season 2 wrapped), what does this mean when it comes to a season 3 premiere date? How long are we going to be waiting to see it back?

When you consider the turnaround for last season, you could actually make the case that these season 3 episodes will be ready far earlier than anyone would expect — think as early here as within the first month or two of next year! However, that does not mean that Paramount+ will actually air them anytime soon. They are the sort of streamer who will air things, quite frankly, whenever they think it is the right time to air them. They don’t have to rush the show back and could easily wait until the spring or the summer.

The good news here is quite simple: With Criminal Minds: Evolution back, at least there is a sense of flexibility moving forward. This is a great show for a streaming service to have in its back pocket since you never know when there is a potential gap in the schedule that you can put this show into.

As for what else is ahead…

Well, signs point to there being at least a few more “classic” story-of-the-week episodes, but there will be a larger arc included here as well. Our sentiment is that we’re going to get a mixture of the first and second seasons put together.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

