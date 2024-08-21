Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 filming officially begins

We knew that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 finale is going to be entering production at some point this year and now, we have further intel!

In a new post on Instagram, you can see the first images from the set of the Paramount+ show, including AJ Cook sporting a slightly different hairstyle as JJ! We know that there is no Paget Brewster sighting in here, but have no fear — Emily Prentiss will be coming back, as evidenced by a photo of her desk.

Based on everything that we’ve heard about the new season so far you are going to be seeing more of Zach Gilford as Elias Voit; however, at the same time the circumstances surrounding that return remains to be seen. Remember here that at the end of the season 2 finale, we ended up seeing the character attacked behind bars. Yet, it feels fair to say that he somehow survived, unless of course we’re going to be seeing some sort of super-strange dream sequence the majority of the time.

As for the individual stories, it does feel like the writers are going to give you more of a hybrid approach where you are going to be getting some procedural stories alongside a few others that are serialized. The tough question here is whether or not you are going to see Will back and if not, are the writers going to have to kill that character off? It does feel like a much bigger storyline for JJ is happening this season! Meanwhile, the status of Matthew Gray Gubler as Spencer Reid remains unclear, but it does feel like there’s at least some interest in getting him back — and said interest is mutual across both parties.

