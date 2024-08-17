Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date: Is there a plan?

We should certainly start off this post by noting that the wait for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 is absolutely going to be long. There is no escaping or avoiding that at this particular point.

With that being said, we do think there is still a big question worth asking here: Do the powers-that-be over at Paramount+ already have a good idea as to what it is they want? We don’t think it is a crazy notion to imagine this, given mostly that a lot of networks and/or streamers do try to figure out a lot of this stuff significantly ahead of the game, and it only benefits them to do that. Otherwise, we are in a spot where we could be waiting for a substantial amount of time in order to figure anything out.

For now, here is some of what we can say. Given that production on the new season is supposedly coming later this year, we absolutely think that the powers-that-be have at least an approximate idea as to when the revival is going to come back. That doesn’t mean that this is when it will actually happen, but they likely have a window circled in the first half of next year. They can then start to narrow it down as they get closer and also assess what is happening when it comes to a lot of the other shows that are on the schedule. we don’t think that they feel much pressure to announce anything, and nor should they.

Our sentiment, at least right now, is that we’ll be lucky to get a premiere-date announcement in the winter. Before then, let’s cross our fingers and hope for something in the way of casting news. A Reid return would be wonderful, but it is also far from confirmed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

