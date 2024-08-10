Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: Will Jill Gideon be back?

As we move into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3, it is certainly clear that there’s a chance for some familiar faces here and there. The door remains open, for example, that we end up seeing more of Matthew Gray Gubler as Spencer Reid.

So what about someone from season 2 actually returning? This is where the question marks start to arrive when it comes to Felicity Huffman as Jill Gideon. After all, she did a great job in the limited amount of time we got to see her play her part and because of that, the demand for more is absolutely there. Of course, we also know at this point that demand does not exactly mean that a return is going to happen — as a lot has to do with the story.

Speaking to Parade, showrunner Erica Messer had the following to say on the possibility that Jill turns up again:

We love Felicity and we thought she just brought such an incredible presence to the set. I completely believed that she was one of them back in the day. I can never say never but we’re still breaking the season, so I don’t know if she’ll be back or not but we definitely like her and we also love that the three episodes where we were able to have her were ones that we could really give her a satisfying beginning, middle and end if we never did see her again. Even if we don’t see her maybe Rossi could allude to Jill and I are having dinner or something like that so we can all feel like that story is continuing even if we don’t get to see it.

For now, we tend to think that if Jill comes back, it would be a surprise; yet, we do love the idea of her being long-term a love interest for Rossi, a guy who has certainly been unlucky with it a number of times over the years.

Related – Learn more now about when Criminal Minds: Evolution could premiere

Do you want to see Jill Gideon make an appearance on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







