Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date: Reveal hopes

When are we going to get an official reveal for a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date over at Paramount+? Obviously, it makes sense to want one, and sooner rather than later!

As for whether or not we’re going to get such a reveal anytime soon, that’s where things do start to get a little more tricky.

For the time being, here is at least some of what we can say — all indications suggest that season 3 production is kicking off this year. This means that in theory, you are not going to have to wait some agonizingly-long period of time to get more insight all about the future.

Now that we have said that, though, we certainly think that we are still months away from something else official coming out here. Provided that season 3 does not premiere until 2025, we could be waiting until December or even longer to see the crime drama back. Sure, it is also possible that Paramount+ could make it so that Criminal Minds: Evolution does not premiere until next summer, but why wait that long if you have episodes ready to go? It doesn’t feel like there is going to be anywhere near that long of a crazy break, especially if the show performs really well and the episodes are ready in plenty of time.

What do we know about the third season?

Not much has been confirmed as of yet, but there will be at least some sort of time jump. Not only that, but Zach Gilford is still going to be around as Elias Voit. As for how that happens following the events of the crazy season 2 finale, let’s just say that there is grounds for a certain amount of uncertainty. How can there not be?

