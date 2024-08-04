Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: A new side of Elias Voit?

As so many of you know at this point, a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 is totally happening on Paramount+. Also, the producers have already answered one big question regarding their finale cliffhanger: You will 100% see Zach Gilford back as Voit!

Of course, even with knowing this there is still a larger question to ask: How exactly is the character going to come back? Is he going to be on the run, back in a cell, or in a different role altogether? That may be enough of a mystery to keep you watching.

Speaking to TV Insider, Gilford notes that the ever-changing nature of his character “has been one of the really fun parts about the show. Season 1, you kind of see Voit as the family guy and just trying to protect his family and you don’t see him doing too much nefarious stuff. This season, I’ve been in a cell the whole time and I’m just trying to get out and trying to get under the BAU’s skin. So I’m kind of manipulative and annoying … And then next season I think, I don’t know exactly what it is, but I do know it’s going to be a whole ‘nother side. I did say to Erica [Messer], I was like, man, I’m bummed. I like being s–t-talking Voit.”

Personally, we do think that side of Voit could still be there, but we also wonder if we could see him sweat a little bit more. If his life really is in danger, how does he get it out of it? We also do not think that there are going to be a lot of people who truly have his back, and that is another part of the equation.

