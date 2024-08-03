Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: Hope for Daniel Henney?

We have spent a lot of time the potential for more Matthew Gray Gubler heading into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3. Why not also take a moment to talk Daniel Henney? The actor has been unable to reprise his role at Matt Simmons over the past two seasons, with one of the big reasons being his schedule, which includes The Wheel of Time over on Prime Video.

So is there any chance that this changes? Well, in theory we know that the series is done production on its third season and for now, it is facing a somewhat uncertain future. However, at the same time we are crossing our fingers and hoping that something more will happen!

For now, here is at least some of what we can say. Showrunner Erica Messer seems eager to get both Daniel as well as Matthew back at some point; here is more of what she had to say in a chat with TV Insider:

“We haven’t been able to work it out scheduling wise with them yet. So we’re all remaining hopeful that that can happen … Both of those guys are part of this family and so if we can get them back one day, that would be amazing.”

As we’ve said in the past, if one or both of them come back, we honestly think there’s going to be a good debate as to how Paramount+ chooses to cover it. Are they going to give us the news in advance to encourage people to watch? Or, are they going to keep it a secret in hopes of it being this incredible surprise? This really feels like a situation where it could go either way and honestly, there is something really exciting that comes through all of that uncertainty.

