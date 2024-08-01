Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 spoilers: Time jump incoming?

There are of course plenty of things to think about story-wise entering Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 — is a time jump one of them?

Well, let’s start off here by simply nothing that the show could benefit from jumping a little bit forward. The second season took place almost immediately after the first, and there are a few arcs in particular that could benefit from somewhat of a reset. One of the big ones here is of course what’s happening with JJ and Will — is Josh Stewart going to be gone again? If so, the writers are going to need to make a big move on the character’s future.

Speaking to UPI, showrunner Erica Messer does indicate that a larger leap forward is coming, one that will allow characters to be on a slightly different path:

“We end the season with Rossi closing the door on Voit as he’s ready to shift into a healthier mindset … We end this year on Elias Voit in danger while he’s locked up, and that tumbles us into the next season, which will pick up about six months later and a lot of things have happened and a lot have stayed the same.”

Given that Zach Gilford is 100% coming back as Voit, it is fair to assume that he is still alive after that cliffhanger. But how will he be back? It is hard to imagine that he’s suddenly free unless this was some sort of elaborate plan for him to get out of prison. The time jump should create questions as to the futures of all of the agents, and we’re curious to see what that means for their personal lives as well as their jobs.

Season 3 of Criminal Minds: Evolution is currently set to start production later this year.

Related – Could you see Matthew Gray Gubler back for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3?

Do you think that having a six-month time jump entering Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 is a great thing?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







