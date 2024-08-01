Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: EP on possible Reid return

Of course, it makes all the sense in the world to wonder about Matthew Gray Gubler’s status on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3. How can we not? We are talking here about someone who was a beloved part of the original series, and also someone who came close to appearing this season. The story is that it did not happen due, in part, to production being delayed amidst some of the industry strikes.

Now that all of that has been said, the door is open again to an appearance next season … but will it actually happen?

Speaking to Us Weekly, showrunner Erica Messer noted that both the producers and Gubler have tried to make an appearance work in the past, but that they will keep trying — and characters will continue to mention him:

“It just hasn’t worked out timing wise. I can’t speak to [season 3 of Criminal Minds: Evolution] because we’re not there yet. But it’s not for lack of trying … I think the characters also are going to acknowledge it … Even when [Felicity Huffman‘s character] Jill Gideon was like, ‘How are all these people doing?’ They’ve all been gone for a long time — but she wouldn’t not ask about them. That’s who she remembers on the team.”

The writers for the Paramount+ hit have explained Gubler’s absence by noting that both Reid and fellow agent Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) are off on a mission, and we have to imagine that the door will be open for them to return from it eventually. Whether it is a larger return or just a one-off appearance, that remains to be seen … but there are still reasons for optimism. Given that Shemar Moore is off filming SWAT, it feels like seeing Gubler or Henney is a more viable possibility, especially since the latter has already filmed the latest season of The Wheel of Time for Prime Video.

