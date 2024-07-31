Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date hopes

Following the big finale this week on Paramount+, it makes a TON of sense to discuss a possible Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date. When will you be able to see it back on the air?

Well, let’s start off here by noting the following: We know already that the long-running crime drama will be on its way back soon! The series has been renewed already, and there are plans for production to start at some point later this year. We tend to think that one reason for the speedy turnaround is simply how long of a wait there was between the first and second season. This is one of those shows that can be filmed and turned around rather fast, so we tend to think that this will be the goal here, as well.

So when it comes to a possible premiere date, late winter / early spring feels like the best-case scenario for more Criminal Minds: Evolution, though realistically the streaming service could decide to premiere the show whenever they want.

As for what the story will be on the next season, let’s just say that there are a lot of question marks still. We’d love to see Matthew Gray Gubler back as Reid, especially since it felt like once upon a time, there were plans for that to happen this season before the strikes got in the way. We also hope that there’s going to be some sort of resolution when it comes to Will and JJ’s relationship. Josh Stewart was not a part of season 2, and there is no indication that he will return. If he is gone for good, the writers have to figure that out — are they going to have to kill the character off?

Answers to some of this will become clear in due time. For now, let’s just hope for a great season!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

