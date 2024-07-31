Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 video: Prentiss’ office tour!

While you wait to check out the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 finale in just over 24 hours, why not share a reason to smile?

If you have been a Paget Brewster fan for a long time (as we have!), then you know that she’s extremely funny. While this show can be pretty intense, every now and then you get a moment or two for laughs. Take, for example, Emily Prentiss mastering the art of eating salt-and-vinegar chips with chopsticks earlier this season!

Now, leading up to this final episode, why not take a look around Prentiss’ office? If you visit the official Criminal Minds: Evolution Instagram page now, you can take a trip alongside Paget as she shares a lot of various odds and ends, whether it be Easter eggs to something that looks like chocolate (but is actually plastic). It’s a fun little window into both the actress and the character all at once, and this is a rather fun little series that the social team for the Paramount+ series has done much of the season.

As for what is coming for Prentiss in the finale, we imagine that she is going to pull out all the stops in order to ensure that the Gold Star investigation is taken care of once and for all. We know that it’s been a really tough journey to take down some of the people responsible, and there are questions still to be answered. Can the program really be halted for good, and who is actually still pulling the strings behind the scenes? We’ve certainly had theories for a while, including one suggesting that even the FBI director (played by Clark Gregg) could have some sort of role in this one way or another.

