Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 finale: Cliffhanger ahead?

Given the way that the first season of Criminal Minds: Evolution concluded for Paramount+, why wouldn’t the show run it back with another cliffhanger? The producers have every reason in the world to leave you wanting more, and we say that even more given that there is already a season 3 ordered. Filming for that should kick off later this year, and we’re already excited to check that out, most likely at some point in 2025.

Now, let’s go ahead and share that a cliffhanger is, in fact, on the way. Speaking to TVLine, here is what David Rossi himself in Joe Mantegna had to say on the subject:

“Once again we leave it in a place where people are going to say, ‘Oh yeah. Let’s now lets see where we’re going to go with this.’”

What in the world does that mean? Well, it remains our hope that there is some sort of stunning revelation when it comes to the Gold Star investigation and by virtue of that, everything at the FBI could start to crumble. One of our bigger conspiracies is that Clark Gregg’s character of the Director may be somewhat involved, partially because it would be interesting if there is some sort of larger villain here played by a big name.

Beyond this possibility, there is another where the writers are simply able to pull a new storyline out of nowhere to set up next season, which is something that they did with Gold Star after season 1. This is the sort of thing that could easily accelerate and send us as viewers down a wide array of different and pretty-surprising roads.

The best cliffhanger

Well, let’s just make it clear: The idea of getting to see Spencer Reid or Matt Simmons back on the show! These are the things that personally, we are going to be rooting for here until further notice, mostly because one of the reasons we watch this show is for all of the nostalgia.

What do you most want to see moving into the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 finale?

Are you ready for a cliffhanger, and what do you think it will be? Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do, remember that we’re going to have a number of other updates moving forward.

