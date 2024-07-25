Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 10 spoilers: The finale!

Next week on Paramount+, Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 10 is poised to arrive. This is the finale and with that, it feels like answers are coming to at least one part of the story — that pertaining to Gold Star.

Who is really a part of this organization, and is there one person pulling all of the strings? These are some of the questions that the producers have forced us to wonder about for the bulk of the past several weeks. This is in addition to the future of one Elias Voit, who seems to have pulled enough strings to landed himself into a pretty cozy position — or, at least a cozy a position as someone could be while in prison. Is there a chance that he busts out, or finds himself killed off by another inmate? There are so many possibilities and there is a real challenge to determine here not just what is going to happen, but also how it could set up a possible season 3.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger? Let’s just say we wouldn’t be shocked.

For those unaware, the title for the finale is “Save the Children,” which we tend to think is a reference to the kids that are being trained and brought up in this terrible environment. For more insight, see the full Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

The identity of the last Gold Star member is revealed; Prentiss must confront Jade and her accomplice before time runs out for the BAU.

We tend to wonder if this description is intentionally vague, given that it certainly seems as though Jade was killed in episode 9. Of course, this synopsis was out there before this week’s episode premiered and this is not something Paramount wanted to give away.

For us personally, it is still hard to shake that Clark Gregg’s character of the Director is somehow involved here. After all, how else was the Agents of SHIELD alum cast? He’s the sort of actor who is 100% worthy of a pretty prominent part and so far, it’s all felt under the radar to a certain extent.

Related – What more do we know about a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3?

What do you most want to see moving into the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 finale?

Share any and all of your early expectations in the comments! Once you do that, come back to also ensure you do not miss anything more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







