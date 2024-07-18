Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: Could Elias Voit return?

In a lot of ways, it came as a surprise that Zach Gilford returned as Elias Voit on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2. That is no commentary on the actor; rather, it’s just a reminder that this show often does not bring the more nefarious characters back! It was a rarity that he was even around for more than just a couple of episodes and yet, the former Big Bad has been Silence of the Lambs sort of character this season for the most part. We have seen him interact with the team largely behind bars, as he has proven rather useful in the case regarding North Star.

So is there any chance that the character comes back for yet another go? Well, nothing is certain at present … but Gilford is absolutely open to it.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor indicated where things stand at present:

I’d love to if they want me. I love the character. He’s been a lot of fun to play. I think there’s a lot more there. Story-wise, I have no idea what they will do, but that’s not my job. But more than that, it is the best set I’ve ever been on. From the craft services to the executive producers to the crew and cast, everyone is just so happy to be there, so respectful of each other, so empowering of everyone else on set. It’s just such a great place to go to work and feel good about what you’re doing and feel good about yourself.

Given all of the different sets that Zach has been on over the years, it is a real compliment for him to be able to say that, and we understand further now why so many of the other cast members love being a part of it. While Criminal Minds itself can be rather dark, there is also still a sort of familial aspect to it. Also, viewers do clearly find an escape watching this show, even if it does feel rather dark at times.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

