Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 9: Last before finale

Next week on Paramount+, you are going to see huge stuff with Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 9. Consider where things stand!

First and foremost, note that there are only two more episodes to go this season, which means that there are not a lot of stories still to be told. This means that there is an accelerated need for answers and closure. You can argue from one vantage point that the story has been narrowed down with Damien’s death, especially since Jade is really now going to be the focal point of things when it comes to a Big Bad.

However, isn’t there still a bigger bad in the works beyond this? It is pretty easy to think that at the moment. Someone has to be behind the whole Gold Star operation, especially since it seems like someone co-opted a lot of Jill’s work and put it into action a long time ago. You may be able to point the finger at Clark Gregg’s character given that he is the Director, but there is a lot about him at the moment that we still do not know.

Of course, within all of this you have to wonder whether or not there will be closure on everything this season; or, if the producers are going to go a separate route and leave some things open to be explored in a season 3! Personally, we would make the argument at this point that the show may be better off tying things up here and doing a time jump for season 3, mostly because seasons 1 and 2 were set so close to each other and by virtue of that, there really has not been all that much when it comes to breathing room.

