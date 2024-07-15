Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3: Star on possible Reid return

At this point, we are entering the home stretch of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 — and there’s also more to be excited about on the other side! A season has already been confirmed and within that, it opens the door to see some former cast members.

Now, we know that there was a hope at one point for Matthew Gray Gubler to appear in season 2, but schedules ended up getting in the way following the strikes. The door seems to be open again for him in season 3, and you also have to wonder if Shemar Moore, Thomas Gibson, or Daniel Henney could eventually work their way back. Bringing back former cast members can be rather complicated, but it is absolutely still possible!

For now, it does certainly seem as though Joe Mantegna is open to it! Speaking via Collider, the actor passed along the following message in regards to the idea that some familiar faces from the past could return:

Anything can happen, just like in life. In life, you go along, you make relationships, and then, all of a sudden, something changes. Here’s Felicity [Huffman’s] character, Jill, showing up after being mentioned once or twice over the last 17 seasons. So, who’s to say? I can see it happening. As to when and how and if, we’ll see, but the playing field is there and they’re still players. The potential does exist, so we’ll just have to see.

Given that season 3 is not slated to start filming for a little while, we do tend to think that a lot of patience will be required for us to get from point A to point B. The writers will be the ones who figure out if there is a way to bring some former characters back, and then there are a thousand or so other boxes that need to be checked off.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next Criminal Minds: Evolution episode — what lies ahead?

Are there any specific former cast members you would like to see appear on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







