Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 8: A history lesson?

For those who are not aware already, Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 8 is poised to arrive on Paramount+ on Thursday, and there are so many subjects we need more closure on at this point!

What are we talking here about? Well, in the grander scheme of things, there is a real emphasis on trying to stop Gold Star once and for all — though of course, there is also a lot more going on here, also. Jason Gideon’s ex Jill has turned up, and she and David Rossi just so have a history. Some could be relevant to the case at hand, but the other parts? Well, that may be a separate mystery on its own…

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Joe Mantegna offered up some of his perspective on what is going on with this story — and also where it will go from here:

I think it mirrors what people might expect [between characters] put in that position. Obviously, there’s been a lot of water under the bridge between these two. And now we’ll find out: Is it calm water? Is it turbulent water? We don’t know. I think it’s somewhat of a red herring in a way. What does that mean, she broke Rossi’s heart? Is there something more to it than that? Even when I read it, I thought to myself, ‘Well, okay, let’s see what that means.’ And that’s what makes it interesting. I mean, it’d be too simple to just say, oh, it’s just that. We still have miles to go before we sleep between these two characters.

Of course, we’re going to love any Robert Frost reference in a quote, and we do hope that there are some interesting complexities to this story! After all, there have been so many stories already about some of David’s romantic partners of the past. What makes this stand out?

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding the next Criminal Minds: Evolution right now!

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







