Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 8: About Jill Gideon…

Next week on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 8, you are going to be seeing an episode that could give us answers. After all, shouldn’t we all want that at this point? Think about Gold Star, North Star, and really just about everything related to a star that we’ve seen so far this season. It makes sense to finally start getting to some good stuff and understanding who is really behind the potential creation of some of these dangerous criminals.

Is this where Dr. Jill Gideon tends to come into play? We think so. Felicity Huffman’s character made her debut over the course of tonight’s new episode and with that, we learned a little bit more about her. From a psychological standpoint, we certainly know that she could be rather useful to the BAU. What makes things messy is that she and David Rossi have a history — and it’s an awkward one!

Given that the two interacted briefly at the tail end of tonight’s episode, it is our sentiment that moving forward, we are going to see more conversations between the two of them as they try to get to the bottom of how the paper from so many years ago was implemented. They also have to navigate their own issues, which we’re sure will be a little bit tricky.

Now, is there a chance that there will be some other interesting storylines in here as well? We tend to think so, especially when it comes to what Voit is up to. It’s important to remember that this is a guy who has likely thought up about eight different plans since getting locked behind bars, and it is really just a matter of when he chooses to put all of them into practice.

